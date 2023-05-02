27 incredible pictures from Blackpool's 1953 FA Cup final triumph
Today marks a special day in Blackpool’s history, with it being the 70th anniversary of the club’s greatest triumph.
On May 2, 1953, Blackpool fought back from 3-1 down to beat Bolton Wanderers 4-3 in the FA Cup final at Wembley.
To mark the occasion, we’ve dug deep into our archive to find some incredible photos from the day itself, plus the celebrations that followed back in Blackpool.
Take a look through them here...
Page 1 of 7