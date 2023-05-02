News you can trust since 1873
27 incredible pictures from Blackpool's 1953 FA Cup final triumph

Today marks a special day in Blackpool’s history, with it being the 70th anniversary of the club’s greatest triumph.

Matt Scrafton
By Matt Scrafton
Published 2nd May 2023, 07:00 BST

On May 2, 1953, Blackpool fought back from 3-1 down to beat Bolton Wanderers 4-3 in the FA Cup final at Wembley.

To mark the occasion, we’ve dug deep into our archive to find some incredible photos from the day itself, plus the celebrations that followed back in Blackpool.

Take a look through them here...

The Queen presents the FA Cup to Blackpool captain Harry Johnston

1. A moment in history

The Queen presents the FA Cup to Blackpool captain Harry Johnston Photo: submit

The cup winning team photographed by The Gazette in their Wembley tracksuits on April 14, 1953

2. Preparation

The cup winning team photographed by The Gazette in their Wembley tracksuits on April 14, 1953 Photo: submit

Crowds packed into Central Station on the way to Wembley

3. Setting off

Crowds packed into Central Station on the way to Wembley Photo: submit

A section of the official match day programme.

4. 1953 cup final 4.JPG

A section of the official match day programme. Photo: Submitted

