Blackpool take on League One newcomers Morecambe this afternoon in their final pre-season friendly ahead of their return to the Championship.
Follow our live blog for updates...
Last updated: Saturday, 31 July, 2021, 16:53
- Seasiders head to Globe Arena for final pre-season friendly of the summer
- Neil Critchley hopeful of having some players back available ahead of league opener
FULL TIME
And that brings an end to Blackpool’s pre-season friendly of the summer.
CJ Hamilton was the man to net for the Seasiders, cancelling out Wes McDonald’s first-half strike. All attention now turns to next weekend’s league opener at Bristol City.
89 - Late scare
Carl Stockton almost has the ball in the back of the net for Morecambe, but Chris Maxwell recovers to make the save. The linesman’s flag was raised anyway.
Maxwell denies Jonah Ayunga in the final minute as the Seasiders are almost punished for playing the ball out from the back.
86 - Final change
Cameron Antwi replaces Grant Ward for the Seasiders, who are still pushing for a late winner.
84 - Good effort
Grant Ward waltzes into the box before firing just over on his left foot. Close.
77 - Morecambe threaten
Aaron Wildig meets a deep cross, but his header flies into the body of Callum Connolly and behind for a corner. Morecambe appealed for handball, but a corner is the best they get.
76 - Close
Shayne Lavery makes a really clever run off the back of a Morecambe defender before firing a low shot towards goal, which the keeper does well to keep out.
Lavery has been excellent since coming on.
74 - Saved
Chris Maxwell, who has been a spectator for most of this half, gets down well to his left to save Aaron Wildig’s downward header.
69 - Free-kick
Shayne Lavery does superbly to close down Ryan Delaney, winning the ball back right on the edge of the Morecambe box. Delaney fouls Lavery straight away, giving the Seasiders a free-kick in a really dangerous position.
68 - Changes
ON: Oliver Casey, Kevin Stewart, Sonny Carey, Shayne Lavery and Tyreece John-Jules
OFF: Richard Keogh, Reece James, Keshi Anderson, CJ Hamilton and Jerry Yates
66 - Close
Josh Bowler, who has been a real threat since coming on, goes close with a rising effort that looks like it might just nestle into the top corner. Morecambe’s sub keeper does well to fly across his goal and tip wide though.
65 - Corner
CJ Hamilton gets in behind down the left, but he’s short on options in the middle. He delays and he delays, which only gives the home side more time to recover and clear the ball behind for a corner.
The Seasiders, meanwhile, are preparing more changes.
59 - Saved
Luke Garbutt tries his luck with a free-kick from all of 30 yards. He hits it well too, but Kyle Letheren is equal to it and tips it over.
56 - GOAL BLACKPOOL! (1-1)
CJ Hamilton levels for the Seasiders, tapping home from on the goalline. It came after Keshi Anderson was played in by a clever ball from Josh Bowler, the midfielder’s powerful drive rebounding off the underside of the crossbar. A mini scramble ensued, but Hamilton was in the right place at the right time to tap home.
54 - Concern
Demetri Mitchell cries out in anger as he hobbles off the pitch with a knock. Josh Bowler is the man to replace him.
Big concern for the Seasiders.
50 - Corner
Demetri Mitchell looks to beat his man down the right, but Lewis Gibson stands firm to clear his cross for a corner in front of the Pool fans housed behind the goal.
The hosts deal with the resulting delivery comfortably enough.