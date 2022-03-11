More of Blackpool's highly-rated youngsters head out on loan to non-league

The central midfielders played a leading role in Blackpool’s run to the quarter-finals of the FA Youth Cup this season.

Both are highly-rated at Bloomfield Road and have already penned professional terms with the Seasiders.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mariette has today joined National League North side Curzon Ashton, where the Welsh Under-19 youngster will remain for one month.

Curzon currently sit in 12th place in their division and will have their sights set on reducing the gap to the play-offs.

Trusty, meanwhile, has linked up with Hyde United, who are struggling at the wrong end of the Northern Premier Division.

The moves come after Under-19 teammate Jack Moore sealed a return to Radcliffe, where he enjoyed a month-long loan spell in January.

Tayt Trusty has joined Hyde United on loan

The likes of Brad Holmes, Sky Sinclair, Ewan Bange, Alec McLachlan, Prince Yelegon, Rob Apter, Ryan Grant and Michael Fitzgerald have all spent time out on loan this season too.

Jake Daniels, meanwhile, became the latest player to put pen to paper on pro terms the day after scoring Blackpool’s opening goal at Stamford Bridge last month.