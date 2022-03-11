Who will partner Marvin Ekpiteta at centre-back? Blackpool's predicted line-up for Swansea City clash

But how will they line up? Here’s our predicted starting XI...
1. GK - Dan Grimshaw
Chris Maxwell is back in training, so it will be interesting to see what Neil Critchley does in the coming weeks ahead.
Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth
2. RB - Dujon Sterling
With Jordan Gabriel out injured, Sterling has the right-back spot nailed down
Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth
3. CB - Marvin Ekpiteta
The centre-back will be looking to cap off a fine week with another top display.
Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth
4. CB - James Husband
With Jordan Thorniley a major doubt, Neil Critchley will have to decide between Ollie Casey and the returning Husband.
Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth