The Seasiders will be looking to claim a third straight win against Swansea tomorrow

Who will partner Marvin Ekpiteta at centre-back? Blackpool's predicted line-up for Swansea City clash

The Seasiders return to Bloomfield Road tomorrow to take on Swansea City, looking to pick up a third straight win.

By Matt Scrafton
Friday, 11th March 2022, 2:31 pm
Updated Friday, 11th March 2022, 2:39 pm

But how will they line up? Here’s our predicted starting XI...

1. GK - Dan Grimshaw

Chris Maxwell is back in training, so it will be interesting to see what Neil Critchley does in the coming weeks ahead.

2. RB - Dujon Sterling

With Jordan Gabriel out injured, Sterling has the right-back spot nailed down

3. CB - Marvin Ekpiteta

The centre-back will be looking to cap off a fine week with another top display.

4. CB - James Husband

With Jordan Thorniley a major doubt, Neil Critchley will have to decide between Ollie Casey and the returning Husband.

Swansea CityBlackpool
