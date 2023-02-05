Mick McCarthy reveals why Leeds United loanee was dropped from his Blackpool side for Middlesbrough clash
Mick McCarthy has revealed it was Shayne Lavery’s pace and ability to stretch defences that led him to dropping Ian Poveda from his Blackpool side on Saturday.
The veteran boss has been hugely complimentary of the loanee since taking over at Bloomfield Road last month.
Given McCarthy’s glowing praise, it raised eyebrows among supporters when the 22-year-old was dropped from his Blackpool side for the trip to Middlesbrough on Saturday and only named among the substitutes.
While Poveda did eventually make it onto the pitch as the fifth and final sub, there were only 10 minutes remaining and the Seasiders were already trailing 3-0.
Explaining his decision, McCarthy said: “I knew they were going to have possession and I thought we would catch them on the break with Shayne and Jerry (Yates) and we did to be fair, we did it early on.
“I felt we could have turned them around and use their pace.
“Nobody is going to play all the games though, that’s for sure.”
McCarthy also handed a debut to new signing Curtis Nelson, who slotted in on the left-hand side of Blackpool’s back three alongside Charlie Goode and Callum Connolly.
It meant Jordan Thorniley remained on the bench while James Husband missed out with a tight hamstring.
Despite Blackpool losing 3-0 at the Riverside, McCarthy felt Nelson was not at fault for any of the goals.
“He does alright, Curtis,” he said.
“He’s a good defender. The ball comes into the box and he goes and heads it.
“I’m not suggesting it’s centre-halves who have been conceding goals because it hasn’t, it’s been a catalogue of efforts.
“Curtis was fine.”