News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Blackpool's injury state of play ahead of Middlesbrough test as Keshi Anderson suffers another cruel setback

Keshi Anderson has suffered yet another cruel injury setback, Blackpool boss Mick McCarthy has revealed.

By Matt Scrafton
1 hour ago - 2 min read
Read More
Mick McCarthy assesses Blackpool's survival chances ahead of first league game i...

The midfielder returned to training last week for the first time since November, having not featured since the game against Luton Town in November.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

That brief cameo against the Hatters continues to be the only match action Anderson has enjoyed this season.

Most Popular

The 27-year-old’s appearance off the bench came on his return from a thigh injury, a setback that occurred just after he had recovered from a quad complaint he suffered on the eve of the 2022/23 season.

Having fought his way back into training, Anderson has now picked up another knock to set him back once again.

“Keshi came back and he’s got another knock unfortunately. He’s strained his thigh,” McCarthy said ahead of this weekend’s trip to Middlesbrough.

“How badly? I’m not going to start guessing, but hopefully it’s not too long.

Anderson suffered the fresh setback after returning to training last week

“He trained with us for two or three days and he was really impressive, so it’s sad he’s had another setback.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Elsewhere, Jordan Gabriel and Liam Bridcutt have trained this week, but Kevin Stewart and Lewis Fiorini both remain sidelined.

James Husband will miss the trip to the Riverside as a result of the hamstring injury he suffered during the second-half of last weekend’s FA Cup tie against Southampton.

There’s better news regarding Gary Madine, who was taken off Blackpool’s bench against the Saints at the last minute after complaining of a sore back.

“Gary is fine, he’s okay. He’s trained,” McCarthy said.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“James Husband is not available though, he’s got a hamstring strain. Thankfully it’s not a long one, but I can’t tell you how long he will be out for.

“Jordan Gabriel is training, Brids trained today. They’re not ready to play though because they’ve been out a long while.

“The others are pretty much the same. There’s nobody available for Saturday, that’s for sure.

“But we’ve got seven games coming up in 23 or 24 days, so we’re going to need everyone we can so if some of those can get back out on the grass and recover, it would be a huge help.”

Keshi AndersonMick McCarthyJames HusbandGary MadineMiddlesbrough