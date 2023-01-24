Mick McCarthy on return to management with Blackpool, Huddersfield Town postponement and Richard O'Donnell's future

The 63-year-old took over the reins late last week on a short-term deal until the end of the season following the sacking of Michael Appleton.

The veteran manager is tasked with keeping the Seasiders in the Championship following a 10-game winless run.

“The first few days have been great,” he said.

“I’m delighted to be back in, we’ve had a good response from the lads.

“The things I’ve seen of them, they look like a good squad who didn’t seem to have given it up beforehand, so I think they’re good lads.

“I’ve enjoyed it, TC (assistant Terry Connor) has enjoyed it and I hope the lads have enjoyed not having us around.”

McCarthy takes charge of the Seasiders on a deal until the end of the season. Picture: Blackpool FC

McCarthy is having to wait for his first game in the dugout after Blackpool’s crunch league clash against Huddersfield Town at the weekend was called off.

Richard O’Donnell, who was previously part of Michael Appleton’s backroom staff, led the training prior to McCarthy’s arrival.

“I had no input into that on Saturday, except being in training on Friday morning,” McCarthy added.

“If they had gone and won it, Richard would have got the credit and I’d have given him the credit. If we hadn't won it, I would have taken the responsibility for it.

“The pitch was frozen, you couldn’t play on it.

“I had mixed feelings. I wanted to play it but afterwards I thought maybe it wasn’t such a bad thing.

“We’ve got Southampton in the cup to go at before we go in the league. Yes, we’d love to win the cup. Are we going to? Who knows, but we’re in it.

“But we want to stay up, that’s why I’m here. That’s my priority.”

McCarthy also confirmed O’Donnell will remain with the club until the end of the season having helped him with the initial handing-over process.

“He’s been very good in terms of knowing the players, knowing their strengths, knowing their weaknesses,” the 63-year-old said.

“He’s quite happy to be here still and I’m delighted with that. I don’t like going into a club and suddenly everyone is leaving. I’ve been on both sides of that.

