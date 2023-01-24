'I've watched enough': New Blackpool man confident Mick McCarthy's side can avoid relegation

The Seasiders remain three points adrift of safety in the Championship after their weekend game against relegation rivals Huddersfield Town was postponed due to a frozen pitch.

Advertisement Hide Ad

A run of 10 games without a win saw Michael Appleton lose his job, having not overseen a victory in the Championship since overcoming Coventry City in October.

New man Mick McCarthy is now tasked with keeping the Seasiders in the division with 19 games to go.

Despite the bleak situation, Lyons -- who made his league debut off the bench in the 2-0 defeat against Watford – believes Pool have what it takes to stay up.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’m extremely confident,” the Irishman said.

“I’ve only been in the door for a few weeks but I’ve watched enough matches and I’ve been to a few of the matches.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lyons has seen enough of the Seasiders to confidently predict their survival chances

“We’ve started games well and we’ve played well in some of the games I’ve seen, so that’s an encouraging sign.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“You look at the Sheffield United game, they were joint top after they beat us but we really put a good shift in and possibly could have picked something up from the game.

“I’m not going to go through all the games I’ve seen but the fans will know and people around the club will know how well we’ve played in some of the games.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“A bit of luck maybe hasn’t gone our way but hopefully that can change. We have players here and the quality so I’m more than confident.”

Lyons will be looking to force his way into McCarthy’s first-team plans after formalising his move to Bloomfield Road from Shamrock Rovers at the start of January.

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the absence of Callum Connolly, who was out through suspension, Lyons started against Nottingham Forest in the FA Cup, only to drop back down to the bench against Watford when Connolly returned.

Blackpool are not back in league action for another couple of weeks, with their next game coming away to Middlesbrough on Saturday, February 4.

Advertisement Hide Ad