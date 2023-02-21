Mick McCarthy on Blackpool's defeat to Blackburn Rovers, no shots on target and late penalty appeal

The Seasiders failed to capitalise on their return to winning ways at the weekend by losing 1-0 to Blackburn Rovers at Ewood Park.

Tyrhys Dolan’s first-half strike proved to be the difference as McCarthy’s men failed to register a single shot on target.

“It wasn’t a very good performance actually, especially the first half,” McCarthy said.

“Actually, up until the goal but goals change games, as we know. It’s a real disappointment how we give it away.

“It’s a great goal by them. It looks fabulous but I can see the points where it cost us.

“Our first-half wasn’t good enough, our second-half we improved and we at least passed the ball, but it was a disappointing performance which was a shame because we had a good crowd here.

McCarthy hugs Ian Poveda after the game

“They were passing the ball at the back, but they weren’t really hurting us at all. Equally we weren’t hurting them.

“It’s a fabulous goal by them and we’d be saying the same, but I can see how it came about and it’s disappointing.”

McCarthy added: “Absolutely I’m disappointed (by the failure to produce a shot on target).

"From Saturday when we come away feeling good we let ourselves down tonight with that performance.

“Anything I put it down to can be construed as excuses, but we’ve had lots of games in February and that certainly hasn’t helped.

“We’ve barely been on the training ground, it’s play, recover, play, recover and we’re second bottom of the league, so confidence doesn’t come easy. That makes life difficult.”

When asked if this was the most disappointed he’s felt since taking the job at Bloomfield Road, McCarthy replied: “Yes, this is the most disappointing of all of them.”Blackpool fans felt they had a good shout for a penalty waved away in stoppage-time when the ball hit the hand of a Blackburn defender.But McCarthy had no complaints having asked for the advice of the club’s analyst.

“I asked the lads and they said it wasn’t a penalty,” he said. “It hit his hand but his arm is down by his side.