How Blackpool's 25-man squad list is shaping up after the additions of Luke Garbutt and Lewis Fiorini

The duo were named in Blackpool’s match-day squad on Saturday for the 1-0 win against Stoke City.

Fiorini started the game, getting 45 minutes under his belt upon his return from a long-term hamstring injury. It was the midfielder’s first appearance since August.

Garbutt, meanwhile, was originally left out of the 25-man squad list Blackpool submitted to the EFL following the closure of the January transfer window.

However, the 29-year-old has now been added back in having been named among the substitutes against Stoke, making an appearance off the bench during the second-half.

With five unregistered players still out injured, albeit Jake Beesley is out for the campaign, the race is now on to fill the remaining two slots.

Marvin Ekpiteta is expected to take up one, although no recent update has been provided on his return from a hamstring injury.

When the centre-back suffered the setback against Watford in January it was hoped he would be back by the end of February.

Keshi Anderson, Liam Bridcutt and Kevin Stewart are the other injured players who aren’t registered.

Charlie Goode and Tom Trybull, who are also both sidelined, were already registered prior to suffering their injuries and can’t be taken out.

Speaking earlier this month, McCarthy said there was “no chance” of him adopting a policy of first come, first served in terms of the injured players taking up one of the remaining spots.

He said: “What if somebody who I don’t want to be in the team is the first one fit? I’m not going to put him on it, am I?

“That’s not quite how it works. We’ll see. Let’s get them fit and we have to register them at 12 o’clock before the game on that day.”

Players classed as under-21, such as Sonny Carey, don’t have to be registered.

Senior players

Josh Bowler, Callum Connolly, Kenny Dougall, Luke Garbutt, Charlie Goode, Dan Grimshaw, Lewis Fiorini, CJ Hamilton, James Husband, Shayne Lavery, Jordan Gabriel, Andy Lyons, Gary Madine, Chris Maxwell, Stuart Moore, Curtis Nelson, Charlie Patino, Ian Poveda, Morgan Rogers, Dom Thompson, Jordan Thorniley, Tom Trybull, Jerry Yates

Under-21 players

Rob Apter, Harvey Bardsley, Sonny Carey, Jake Daniels, Zak Emmerson, Brad Holmes, Harvey Hughes, Alex Lankshear, Donovan Lescott, Luke Mariette, Owen Moffat, Jack Moore, Johnson Opawole, Will Squires, Joe Strawn, Tayt Trusty

Players not currently registered

