Mick McCarthy on Blackpool's 25-man squad list, four free spaces and why Luke Garbutt and Beryly Lubala were left out

The veteran boss has only opted to name 21 players, leaving space for injured players to fulfil once they’re back available.

Jordan Gabriel, who is closest to returning from long-term injury, is the only absent player to be registered.

The right-back played 45 minutes for Blackpool’s development squad on Tuesday during their 3-1 defeat to Burnley and will now have an eye on making his return for the first-team.

Marvin Ekpiteta, Liam Bridcutt, Kevin Stewart, Keshi Anderson and Jake Beesley, who are also out injured, have all been left out.

However, as recently suggested by McCarthy, they can be added back in and formally registered as and when they’re fit to feature.

However McCarthy played down suggestions it will be a case of first come, first served.

McCarthy will have decisions to make when Blackpool's injured players are back to full fitness

“No chance,” he said.

“What if someone who I don’t want to be in the team is the first one fit? I’m not going to put him on it, am I? That’s not quite how it works.

“We’ll see. Let’s get them fit and we have to register them at 12 o’clock before a game.

“There’s none of them, as yet…Jordan Gabrel has had his 45 minutes but I’m not sure that constitutes being ready to play in the first-team, so we’ll see.

“Let’s try and get a few fit first.”

Luke Garbutt and Beryly Lubala have also been left out, but McCarthy confirmed there are no injury issues with either player.