News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
Live

Mick McCarthy offers injury update on Shayne Lavery, Jerry Yates and Gary Madine after Blackpool's defeat to Reading

Blackpool make the trip down to Berkshire today as they look to get back to winning ways against Paul Ince’s Reading.

By Matt Scrafton
6 hours ago
Updated 25th Feb 2023, 6:13pm

Follow our blog for build-up, team news, live match updates and post-match reaction.

The Seasiders make the trip to Berkshire as they look to get back to winning ways

Reading v Blackpool - live updates

Show new updates

Injury update

FULL TIME

FT: Reading 3-1 Blackpool

Sigh. Not much left to say at this point.

90+3 - GOAL BLACKPOOL (3-1)

Sonny Carey smashes home a late consolation.

90 - Stoppage time

Three minutes left to endure.

86 - Over

Luke Garbutt fires over with a driving effort.

Gets some applause from a few in the away end, at least. I suppose it was a shot.

80 - Change

Morgan Rogers replaces Gary Madine.

72 - GOAL READING (3-0)

Tom Ince with his second of the game. Slots home after Pool had only partially cleared a dangerous ball towards the back post.

70 - GOAL READING (2-0)

Andy Carroll sends Chris Maxwell the wrong way from the penalty spot.

69 - PENALTY READING

The home side haven't done anything at all this half but one ball over the top sees Meite sent through on goal, where he's brought down by Curtis Nelson.

Thankfully no red this time...

62 - Chance!

The ball falls kindly to Sonny Carey in the box but he can only fire straight at the keeper.

Next Page
Page 1 of 5
Mick McCarthyShayne LaveryBlackpoolJerry YatesGary MadineReading