Photo gallery: How Blackpool are predicted to line-up against Reading as ex-Cardiff City man returns
Jerry Yates is a doubt for Saturday’s trip to Reading after picking up a knock in Blackpool’s midweek defeat to Blackburn Rovers.
If the striker does miss out, Gary Madine could take his place in the side after serving his four-match suspension.
Jordan Thorniley and Lewis Fiorini are both available, but a number of other players remain sidelined by injury.
With that in mind, here’s how we think the Seasiders might line up against Paul Ince’s side...
