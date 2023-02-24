News you can trust since 1873
Photo gallery: How Blackpool are predicted to line-up against Reading as ex-Cardiff City man returns

Jerry Yates is a doubt for Saturday’s trip to Reading after picking up a knock in Blackpool’s midweek defeat to Blackburn Rovers.

By Matt Scrafton
2 minutes ago

If the striker does miss out, Gary Madine could take his place in the side after serving his four-match suspension.

Jordan Thorniley and Lewis Fiorini are both available, but a number of other players remain sidelined by injury.

With that in mind, here’s how we think the Seasiders might line up against Paul Ince’s side...

1. Must win

The Seasiders will be hoping for a repeat of last weekend's victory against Stoke

Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth

2. GK - Chris Maxwell

Questions have been posed of Maxwell's distribution in recent weeks but he's made some vitally important saves.

Photo: CameraSport - Alex Dodd

3. RB - Andy Lyons

Jordan Gabriel did well on Tuesday night but it might be a bit much to expect him to play two games in quick succession.

Photo: CameraSport - Ian Cook

4. CB - Callum Connolly

Likely to remain one of the first names on the teamsheet under McCarthy, who is a big fan.

Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth

