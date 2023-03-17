Mick McCarthy issues injury update after Blackpool lose to Coventry City

Madine might well have played his final game for the Seasiders

Gary Madine could be out injured until 2024 after scans revealed the Blackpool striker has suffered an ACL injury.

The 32-year-old (above) suffered the devastating blow during last weekend’s 2-0 defeat to Bristol City having challenged for a loose ball after just 23 seconds.

Madine underwent scans on Wednesday and the results have confirmed he will definitely miss the remainder of the season and will require surgery.

Mick McCarthy, however, has claimed the injury could even keep him out for the remainder of the year.

It means Madine, who is out of contract at the end of the season albeit with an option, might well have played his last game for the club.

Elsewhere on the injury front, there’s nothing new to report with Keshi Anderson making his successful return from injury off the bench against QPR on Tuesday night.

Marvin Ekpiteta, Charlie Goode, Liam Bridcutt, Kevin Stewart, Tom Trybull, Shayne Lavery and Jake Beesley all remain sidelined.