Photo gallery: How Blackpool are predicted to line-up against Coventry City

Blackpool will be out to build on their remarkable midweek thrashing of QPR when they take on Coventry City on Saturday in their final outing before the international break.
Elsewhere, the Seasiders have no new injury news to report.
With that in mind, here’s how we think Mick McCarthy’s side will line up against the Sky Blues...
2. GK - Chris Maxwell
Pool's number one had the luxury of a relatively quiet night against QPR and will be hoping for the same again. Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth
3. CB - Curtis Nelson
The defender will be out to continue his impressive recent form, even getting on the scoresheet against QPR. Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth
4. CB - Jordan Thorniley
After heading his first ever professional goal in midweek, Thorniley will be keen to deliver another consistent display. Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth