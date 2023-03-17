News you can trust since 1873
Photo gallery: How Blackpool are predicted to line-up against Coventry City

Blackpool will be out to build on their remarkable midweek thrashing of QPR when they take on Coventry City on Saturday in their final outing before the international break.

Matt Scrafton
By Matt Scrafton
Published 17th Mar 2023, 11:00 GMT

Gary Madine will be missing after devastating news emerged regarding his recent knee injury.

Elsewhere, the Seasiders have no new injury news to report.

With that in mind, here’s how we think Mick McCarthy’s side will line up against the Sky Blues...

The Seasiders will be out to build on Tuesday night's thrashing of QPR

1. Confident

The Seasiders will be out to build on Tuesday night's thrashing of QPR Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth

Pool's number one had the luxury of a relatively quiet night against QPR and will be hoping for the same again.

2. GK - Chris Maxwell

Pool's number one had the luxury of a relatively quiet night against QPR and will be hoping for the same again. Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth

The defender will be out to continue his impressive recent form, even getting on the scoresheet against QPR.

3. CB - Curtis Nelson

The defender will be out to continue his impressive recent form, even getting on the scoresheet against QPR. Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth

After heading his first ever professional goal in midweek, Thorniley will be keen to deliver another consistent display.

4. CB - Jordan Thorniley

After heading his first ever professional goal in midweek, Thorniley will be keen to deliver another consistent display. Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth

