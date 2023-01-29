Mick McCarthy has his say on whether Blackpool will make further signings before Tuesday night's transfer deadline

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 29-year-old follows Andy Lyons, Morgan Rogers, Josh Bowler, Tom Trybull and Charlie Goode in making the move to Bloomfield Road this month.

When asked if further signings can be expected before 11pm on Tuesday night, when the window shuts, McCarthy said: “I don’t know, I’ll see. I don’t think so, we’re not champing at the bit to get them.

“We’ve got a certain criteria and budget about what you can do. We can’t take any more loans, we’ve got more loans than we need.

“We’ll see, I might surprise you with a little pressie on Monday morning.”

Following Nelson’s arrival, the Seasiders now have 29 ‘senior’ players on their books, four more than the 25 permitted under EFL regulations.

McCarthy took charge of his first Blackpool game on Saturday

That means departures could well be on the agenda, although McCarthy has previously suggested he’s willing to leave players out of the squad list if necessary.

Speaking after Saturday’s narrow 2-1 defeat to Southampton in the FA Cup, McCarthy said: “We’ve brought 21 down here and two of them weren’t in. Everybody was on the bench bar Stu (Moore), the third keeper.

“We haven’t got that many back at Blackpool, we’ve not left a dressing room full of players.”

Harvey White, a midfielder previously linked with the Seasiders, is now expected to go elsewhere according to reports.