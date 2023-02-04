Mick McCarthy evaluates Blackpool's quiet deadline day and January transfer business

It was a strangely quiet final day of the January window for the Seasiders, with Ewan Bange’s permanent move to Radcliffe the only piece of business completed.

But Blackpool had already sewn up their work in the market, meaning there was no need for any late, frantic deals.

When asked if any transfers were ever in the works on deadline day, McCarthy said: “No, there was nothing going on. I’ve inherited that anyway but we have what we have.

“I always take the view that my job is to do the very best I can with what we’ve got.

“We’ve added the centre-backs and I’m delighted with them, we get on with it and make sure we stay in the league.”

The Seasiders ended the window with six new additions, with Andy Lyons, Morgan Rogers, Josh Bowler, Tom Trybull, Charlie Goode and Curtis Nelson all making the move to Bloomfield Road.

McCarthy was never expecting any movement on transfer deadline day

Going the other way was Rhys Williams, Grant Ward, Callum Wright and Theo Corbeanu.

When asked for his views on the club’s January business, McCarthy said: “It’s a hard question for me to ask bearing in mind I only came in towards the back end of January.

“January has been alright for me though, I’ve got a job! I’m back in work, I’m loving being back on the grass and working with players again.