Blackpool striker heads for the exit door on deadline day as non-league outfit snap him up

The 21-year-old recently returned to Bloomfield Road from an unsuccessful loan spell north of the border.

The striker struggled for game time with Scottish League One side Queen of the South, making just six appearances and only one from the start.

His only goal came on his debut during the 4-1 league win at home to Edinburgh City.

Rather than loan Bange out again, the Seasiders have opted to move him on permanently with the forward dropping down to the Northern Premier League.

It’s a level Bange knows well having enjoyed a prolific loan spell with Bamber Bridge last season, scoring 10 times in 18 games.

That earned him a step-up to AFC Telford, where he struggled to make the same impact before spending another brief loan spell with FC United.

Bange leaves having made just one first-team appearance for the Seasiders

Bange, who has been with the club since the age of eight, made his Blackpool debut in October 2019 as a substitute during the EFL Trophy defeat to Carlisle United.

It would be his one and only appearance for the first-team.

It’s understood the striker’s contract at Blackpool was due to expire at the end of the season, but the club have allowed him to leave early.

Radcliffe have confirmed they have bought Bange for an undisclosed fee and they hope he will go straight into their squad for tonight’s trip to Stalybridge Celtic, subject to FA approval.

Radcliffe currently sit in ninth place in the Northern Premier League, three points adrift of the play-offs.

They’re now managed by former Fleetwood Town midfielder Bobby Grant, who is delighted to get Bange through the door.

“Ewan is a player I kept my eye on from last season and I am delighted to bring him to the club,” he said.

“He is a goalscorer and someone I believe can really do well for this team and football club. I am really excited to start working with him.