Blackpool announce the departure of member of coaching staff on deadline day

Blackpool coach Richard O’Donnell has left the club.

By Matt Scrafton
3 minutes ago - 2 min read
The first-team coach originally moved to Bloomfield Road to become part of Michael Appleton’s backroom staff, having worked alongside him and David Kerslake during their time together at Lincoln City.

While Kerslake left the club when Appleton was sacked, O’Donnell was kept on to maintain some continuity under the new Mick McCarthy regime.

Prior to the Huddersfield Town game being postponed, O’Donnell had taken training and was responsible for preparing the team. But after another week has passed, the two parties have now opted to part ways.

It remains to be seen whether the Seasiders will bring in another coach to help assist McCarthy and his trusted lieutenant Terry Connor.

Blackpool Football Club can confirm Richard O'Donnell has left his position as assistant head coach,” the club said in a statement.

“O'Donnell joined the Seasiders in the summer of 2022, offering his support and guidance to the squad as a valued member of the coaching staff at Bloomfield Road.

O'Donnell, centre, arrived at Bloomfield Road following the appointment of Michael Appleton

“The club would like to thank Richard for all of his efforts and wishes him the very best for the future.”

It was only last week that McCarthy revealed O’Donnell would be staying with the club until the end of the season.

“He’s been very good in terms of knowing the players, knowing their strengths, knowing their weaknesses,” the 63-year-old said.

“He’s quite happy to be here still and I’m delighted with that. I don’t like going into a club and suddenly everyone is leaving. I’ve been on both sides of that.

“He’s been good, very helpful and we’ll need him for the rest of the season.”

