Blackpool's transfer state of play on deadline day as Mick McCarthy has until 11pm to complete business

It’s already been a busy month for the Seasiders, who have brought in six newcomers in Andy Lyons, Morgan Rogers, Josh Bowler, Tom Trybull, Charlie Goode and Curtis Nelson.

There’s been no major departures going the other way, with Theo Corbeanu, Callum Wright, Grant Ward and Rhys Williams the only four to have left the club so far this month.

“I don’t know, I’ll see. I don’t think so, we’re not champing at the bit to get them,” he said.

“We’ve got a certain criteria and budget about what you can do. We can’t take any more loans, we’ve got more loans than we need.

“We’ll see, I might surprise you with a little pressie on Monday morning.”

Today is the last opportunity for Mick McCarthy to change his Blackpool squad

There’s not been a great deal of speculation involving the Seasiders since Nelson became the club’s latest signing late on Saturday evening.

Pool have been linked with little-known New Zealand striker Oliver Colloty, with Bolton Wanderers also said to be keeping tabs on the 19-year-old.

The Melville United striker has recently been on trial with Sheffield Wednesday, but he picked up a hamstring injury prior to making a planned appearance for their Under-21 side.

Should this one happen, it’s likely to be one for the club’s development squad rather than the first-team.

Tottenham’s Harvey White, a midfielder Blackpool have previously looked at, will reportedly no longer be making the move to Bloomfield Road with McCarthy’s side instead focusing on the Nelson signing given their lack of options at centre-back.

The Toby Sibbick speculation also seems to have ended after Hearts made it clear they wouldn’t be selling their defender this window.

Departures could certainly be on the cards given Blackpool now have 29 ‘senior’ players on their books, four more than the 25 permitted under EFL rules.