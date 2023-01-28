Mick McCarthy discusses league vs FA Cup dilemma as Blackpool look to surprise Southampton

The veteran boss takes charge of his first game this afternoon when the Seasiders take on top flight side Southampton in their fourth round tie.

McCarthy was due to be in the dugout last week but the league clash against Huddersfield Town fell foul to the frozen weather.

Having taken his first full week of training, the 63-year-old is still getting to grips with the squad at his disposal.

While his task is to keep Blackpool in the league, McCarthy is still expected to pick as strong a side as possible for today’s cup tie.

“If the ones I do pick turn out to be the right ones and we get a great result, that would be fabulous,” he said.

“But if not, the ones I haven’t picked should be ready to come knocking on my door telling me they should be in.

McCarthy takes charge of Blackpool for the first time this afternoon

“I don’t think I’ll know what is the best Blackpool team until I’ve seen them play. Judging them in training is okay, but you get the real feel for it when you’re playing.

“I’d like to see a great performance from a Blackpool team, whoever is playing.”

While the Seasiders are out to put their name in the hat for the fifth round, McCarthy is not shying away from what his main objective is between now and the end of the season.

“I won’t lie, I’ve still got my eye on the league games,” he added.

“Listen, if I get us to the cup final and win it, wouldn’t that be great? But the reality is I’ve been brought in to help keep the club in the league.

“Despite the FA Cup game, I’m still thinking about the league games we’ve got coming.

“But in terms of what we’re going to do, we want to go and win. We’re going down there to try and win the game and let’s hope we do.”

The Saints are now led by Nathan Jones, a manager McCarthy knows well from his time at Luton Town.

“I know Nathan, he’s a great lad. He’s a very good coach,” McCarthy said.

“He was excellent at Luton and I was delighted he got the Southampton job and I know what it’s like when you’re in that bottom three in the Premier League. Wow, the pressure is on.

“But he’s had some great results in the cup and he’ll be looking for some more. But he’ll be like me, he’ll have one eye on that league position.

“He’s a really good coach. I’ve seen him develop from being at Charlton when he was their Under-23s coach and they used to come to Ipswich and then he went to Brighton and wherever else he’s been.

“I think it was a good call. They were quite clearly in trouble and the manager before him had got huge experience.

