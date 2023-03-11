Mick McCarthy discusses his role in deciding futures of Blackpool's out-of-contract players
Mick McCarthy says it’s not his remit to get involved in the futures of Blackpool’s out-of-contract players.
The Seasiders are at risk of losing a number of players this summer, with the likes of Jordan Thorniley, Curtis Nelson and Keshi Anderson free to leave unless new deals can be negotiated.
A further 12 players, meanwhile, see their contracts expire at the end of the season, albeit the club hold options to extend by a further 12 months.
With the five loanees – Charlie Goode, Charlie Patino, Lewis Fiorini, Morgan Rogers and Josh Bowler – all set to return to their parent clubs, it raises the prospect of a big turnaround of players during the off-season.
When that point was put to McCarthy, he confirmed those discussions will be held between players, their representatives and the club hierarchy.
“I’m not involved. I’m here until the end of the season,” he told The Gazette.
“I’d like to think I have an influence on them while I’m here, but moving forward I said right at the very start there will be no discussions about me and TC (assistant Terry Connor) and that’s right.
“As for the players and their contracts, it’s not my remit, especially when I’m only coming in until the end of the season. That’s for the players, the club and their agents to discuss.
“All I care about is that whether they’re on loan, out of contract, got an extension they can’t do anything about, is that they try and run their nuts off and they try their best to keep Blackpool in the league, that’s all I’m bothered about.”