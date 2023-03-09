Out-of-contract Blackpool defender Jordan Thorniley addresses his future

Advertisement Hide Ad

With no option to extend by 12 months, that means he’s free to leave unless a new contract can be agreed.

But given Blackpool’s position inside the bottom three with just 11 games remaining, Thorniley insists his future at the club isn’t his number one priority at this moment in time.

“I’m just focusing on the rest of the season,” he told The Gazette.

“That’s my main aim: to keep this club up.”

When asked if he’s enjoying his time at Bloomfield Road, Thorniley added: “Yeah, it’s a great changing room in there.”

Thorniley is free to leave Blackpool at the end of the season

Thorniley first made the move to Blackpool in January 2020 for an undisclosed fee from Sheffield Wednesday.

It’s not always been the smoothest of journeys for the centre-back, who spent time on loan with Oxford United last season after finding himself down the pecking order at Bloomfield Road.

But Thorniley has been one of Blackpool’s most consistent performers this season, making 25 appearances in all competitions.

Addressing his performances this season, Thorniley said: “That’s what I try to do, just remain consistent, put performances in and try and get results out of it.

“It’s obviously not gone for us this season but we won’t give up.”

Thorniley is one of a number of Blackpool players that are approaching the end of their contracts.

Stuart Moore, Curtis Nelson and Keshi Anderson are in the same position as Thorniley, while Chris Maxwell, Luke Garbutt, James Husband, Callum Connolly, Liam Bridcutt, Kevin Stewart, Kenny Dougall, Matty Virtue, CJ Hamilton, Rob Apter, Beryly Lubala, Shayne Lavery and Gary Madine are also out of contract, albeit with options to extend.

Charlie Goode, Charlie Patino, Lewis Fiorini, Morgan Rogers and Josh Bowler will also return to their parent clubs when their loan deals come to an end.