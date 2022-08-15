Michael Appleton 'shocked' by Blackpool fans that booed after cruel late defeat to Swansea City

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Oliver Ntcham’s strike on the counter-attack three minutes from time condemned Blackpool to their second consecutive defeat in the league.

Appleton’s men, who will be looking to get back to winning ways at QPR tomorrow night, performed well on the day, especially in the second-half, and were the side looking more likely to win it at the death.

But Swansea’s late sucker-punch resulted in some frustration at the final whistle, with a section of fans opting to boo while some choice words were also aimed in the direction of Appleton and owner Simon Sadler.

Reacting to the weekend disappointment this morning ahead of Pool’s trip to Loftus Road, Appleton admits he was a bit taken aback by the response.

“It would be difficult for me to sit here and lie to you and say ‘it’s just part and parcel’,” he told The Gazette.

“I think there has to be a sense of reality about where we are. The reality is, it was our first season in the Championship for a long time last season and we did ever so well, we finished 16th as one of the new boys. Momentum certainly helped from winning at Wembley.

Michael Appleton's side were booed by a section of supporters after Saturday's defeat

“This season was always going to be much more difficult regards the change in manager or not, just because it’s the second time round, everyone knows you a bit and there’s probably more expectation to remain competitive and stay in the league.

“But the realism from my point of view is that staying in this league is the single most important thing and trying to get as many points as we possibly can to do that. In doing that, we’re going to need the full support and backing of the fans.

“I was a little bit shocked if I’m being honest because of how well the players played, I thought that would have been recognised. Obviously it clearly wasn’t with a few.

“I suppose we are in a world where criticism is the easiest thing to do and you’ve got to be prepared to take that.

“What I would say is we’ve got a decent group who are capable of doing that and hopefully we can put in a similar performance at QPR and show that.”

There’s nothing new to report on the injury front ahead of Tuesday night’s televised clash, with Gary Madine still sidelined with a shin problem.

“Gaz’s shin is still sore. He was in on Sunday with the rest of the group but he won’t be travelling,” Appleton added.

“It’s badly bruised. We took the decision to scan him on Friday and there’s no fracture or break to the skin, so it’s just bad bruising.

“It’s just on Gaz more than anything, until he feels capable of training and playing again.

“What I would say is that’s he trained a couple of times and the ball hit him directly in the same place on Friday, so that’s a problem with these types of injuries. The slightest knock you’re in a bit of pain again.