Michael Appleton provides injury update on Marvin Ekpiteta and Ian Poveda after Blackpool's defeat to Watford

After last week’s break from league matters, it’s back to the bread and butter this afternoon as Blackpool make the trip to Vicarage Road to face Watford.

By Matt Scrafton
5 hours ago
Updated 14th Jan 2023, 5:56pm

Follow our blog for build-up, team news, live match updates and post-match reaction.

The Seasiders can climb out of the bottom three with a win

Watford v Blackpool - live updates

Key Events

  • FT: Watford 2-0 Blackpool
  • Seasiders looking to claim first league win since October
  • Josh Bowler in line to make his second debut in tangerine
Show new updates

Injury update

FULL TIME

FT: Watford 2-0 Blackpool

The long search for a league win goes on. Now 10 games without three points.

Lack of intent the most worrying thing for me. This game was there to be won. Such a frustrating display after the feel-good factor had returned.

90 - Final change

Shayne Lavery on for Josh Bowler.

Six minutes have been added on.

87 - GOAL WATFORD (2-0)

Sarr sends Maxwell the wrong way from the penalty spot. Done and dusted.

85 - PENALTY WATFORD

That's calamitous from Chris Maxwell.

He races out to meet Matheus Martins but misses the ball then wipes him out in the box. He’s shown a yellow.

Deary me.

82 - Third change

Andy Lyons is Blackpool's second change. Replaces Callum Connolly.

80 - Saved

Jerry Yates’ header from Callum Connolly’s cross is well claimed by the keeper.

The striker has had more attempts than goal than any of his teammates in about 5 minutes!

76 - Chance!

CJ Hamilton pulls the ball back to Jerry Yates whose scuffed effort is blocked behind for a corner.

75 - Another change

Marvin Ekpiteta can't continue. Ugh, big blow.

Rhys Williams is the man to replace him.

73 - Change

Blackpool now make a change. Jerry Yates on for Morgan Rogers.

Marvin Ekpiteta is also down receiving treatment.

