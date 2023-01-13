Michael Appleton provides injury update on Marvin Ekpiteta and Ian Poveda after Blackpool's defeat to Watford
- FT: Watford 2-0 Blackpool
- Seasiders looking to claim first league win since October
- Josh Bowler in line to make his second debut in tangerine
FT: Watford 2-0 Blackpool
The long search for a league win goes on. Now 10 games without three points.
Lack of intent the most worrying thing for me. This game was there to be won. Such a frustrating display after the feel-good factor had returned.
That's calamitous from Chris Maxwell.
He races out to meet Matheus Martins but misses the ball then wipes him out in the box. He’s shown a yellow.
Deary me.
Jerry Yates’ header from Callum Connolly’s cross is well claimed by the keeper.
The striker has had more attempts than goal than any of his teammates in about 5 minutes!
CJ Hamilton pulls the ball back to Jerry Yates whose scuffed effort is blocked behind for a corner.
Marvin Ekpiteta can't continue. Ugh, big blow.
Rhys Williams is the man to replace him.