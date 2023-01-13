News you can trust since 1873
Michael Appleton's predicted Blackpool line-up for Watford clash as new signings enter the frame - photo gallery

Blackpool finally returned to winning ways in the cup last week and they'll be looking to build on that when they make the trip to Vicarage Road on Saturday.

By Matt Scrafton
4 minutes ago

Josh Bowler is available to make his second debut in tangerine while Michael Appleton must also weigh up whether to throw in Tom Trybull from the start.

With that in mind, here’s how we think the Seasiders might line up against Watford tomorrow...

1. Momentum

Michael Appleton's side will be desperate to earn a first league win since October

2. GK - Chris Maxwell

The 32-year-old has performed well since returning from injury, displacing Dan Grimshaw in the side again.

3. RB - Andy Lyons

This is a big call for Michael Appleton. Bring Callum Connolly back after he served his suspension? Or give Lyons a first league start?

4. CB - Marvin Ekpiteta

The defender has been back to his best in recent weeks, even scoring twice in his last three games.

