Michael Appleton's predicted Blackpool line-up for Watford clash as new signings enter the frame - photo gallery
Blackpool finally returned to winning ways in the cup last week and they'll be looking to build on that when they make the trip to Vicarage Road on Saturday.
Josh Bowler is available to make his second debut in tangerine while Michael Appleton must also weigh up whether to throw in Tom Trybull from the start.
With that in mind, here’s how we think the Seasiders might line up against Watford tomorrow...
