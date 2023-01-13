Michael Appleton addresses speculation Blackpool could turn Ian Poveda's loan from Leeds United permanent

A mischievous response from teammate Jordan Gabriel to a Poveda post on Instagram has set tongues wagging among the fanbase.

“Sign the contract bro”, Gabriel commented alongside a tangerine emoji.

Poveda is currently on a season-long loan at Bloomfield Road from Leeds United, where he’s out of favour and unlikely to have much impact on the first-team.

But any chance of the 22-year-old making a permanent move to the Fylde coast have quickly been shut down by the Blackpool boss, who has certainly seen the funny side in the rumour mill.

When asked if there was any chance of turning Poveda’s loan permanent, Appleton told The Gazette: “I’ll be absolutely astonished.

“The reason I say that is, listen, when you’re playing and you’re at a Premier League club you’re clearly being paid handsomely.

Poveda has been a revelation in recent weeks for the Seasiders

“Ian is established enough to be earning handsomely, so I’d be surprised if that happens.

“Would I want to do it? Absolutely, he’s a top quality player and he’s in a really good place at this moment in time.

“But I don’t know where you’ve got that from, but it’s actually made me chuckle.”

When it was put to Appleton the speculation originated from Gabriel’s “sign the contract” post on Instragram, Appleton added: “It must have been something to do with the law then, or something like that!”

Poveda initially struggled for game time at the start of the season following some issues with his disciple early into his loan move.

But since the return from the World Cup break, the winger – who has been playing as a number 10 in recent weeks – has been a revelation.

Not only has the former Arsenal, Chelsea and Barcelona youngster impressed with his dribbling ability and trickery on the ball, he’s also putting in a shift for the team, closing down and helping the Seasiders win the ball back high up the pitch.

