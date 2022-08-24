Michael Appleton outlines what's next for Rob Apter after lack of game time for Blackpool

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The attacking midfielder was even left out of Blackpool’s much-changed squad for their Carabao Cup first round defeat to Barrow earlier this month.

While the Seasiders continue to have bad luck with injuries, Appleton admits Apter is a player that could be required to fill the bench.

But Blackpool’s head coach believes a loan move would be the best thing for his development.

He told The Gazette: “He certainly comes into the bracket of making sure we have numbers to fulfil our bench, but at the same time you want to give people the opportunity to spread their wings a little bit.

“After seeing him from my early days in pre-season, Rob’s at a point where is he going to have much of an effect on the group this season? Probably not.

Apter has yet to feature for Blackpool this season despite some impressive performances in pre-season

“That’s a conversation we’ve had so I’m not speaking out of turn or telling any confidential stuff.

“But he’s a player I really like, I’ve got a lot of time for him. What he lacks in size and stature, he certainly makes up for with his skill and his temperament and his willingness to get up to people and be aggressive.

“Rob will be fine but he needs games and he probably won’t get them with us at this moment in time, so it’s important we find the right home for him, whether it’s from a short-term point of view from now until January or for the rest of the season to ensure when he does come back he’s ready to go.”

The game was hosted at Bamber Bridge, where Apter spent time on loan with last season, before also performing well for Chester later in the campaign.

When asked what level he’d like to see Apter loaned to, Appleton added: “What you’ve got to be mindful of is that there’s a lot to be said of going somewhere where the club actually wants you.

“I think there are a couple of clubs who have been keen on Rob literally since the first day I walked into the job.

“Those clubs are still there, I’m not going to give that away at this moment in time.

“There’s a difference between enquiring and asking a question and actually being genuinely interested, watching all of the pre-season games he was involved in and one or two development games and so on.

“We will pick and choose wisely and then it will be down to Rob to go and do the business.”

Apter signed his first professional contract with the Seasiders in November 2020, before making his first-team debut the following month in an EFL Trophy game against Leeds United.

The Liverpudlian made his league debut as a substitute during the 5-0 thrashing of Wigan Athletic in January 2021.