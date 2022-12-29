News you can trust since 1873
Michael Appleton names his Blackpool line-up for Sheffield United test as Seasiders make just one change

Michael Appleton has made just one change to his Blackpool side for tonight’s televised clash against Sheffield United.

By Matt Scrafton
4 hours ago - 1 min read
Luke Garbutt misses out after picking up a knock in his lower back/hamstring during the Boxing Day draw against Hull City.

Dom Thompson is the man to replace him at left-back, meaning James Husband retains his spot at centre-back alongside Marvin Ekpiteta.

CJ Hamilton returns from a slight groin niggle to retain his spot on the substitute’s bench, but Chris Maxwell still remains out – also with a groin injury – meaning Dan Grimshaw holds onto the number one shirt.

Jordan Thorniley misses out through suspension after being handed a one-match ban for his straight red card against Hull.

Jordan Gabriel, Kevin Stewart, Liam Bridcutt, Lewis Fiorini, Keshi Anderson and Theo Corbeanu all remain sidelined by injury.

The Seasiders come into tonight’s game winless in their last seven games, but can climb out of the bottom three with a win in their last game of 2022.

Michael Appleton's side are looking for a first win in eight games

They face a top Sheffield United side who currently sit second in the Championship and eight points clear of Blackburn Rovers in third.

The two sides played out an enthralling and chaotic six-goal thriller at Bramall Lane in October, where four red cards were handed out during the 3-3 draw.

Sheffield United’s joint top goalscorer Oli McBurnie misses out with a knock while John Egan is suspended.

TEAMS

Blackpool: Grimshaw, Connolly, Ekpiteta, Husband, Thompson, Patino, Carey, Poveda, Beesley, Yates, Madine

Subs: S. Moore, Williams, J. Moore, Dougall, Wright, Hamilton, Lavery

Sheffield United: Foderingham, Bogle, Ahmedhodzic, Clark, Robinson, Stevens, Norwood, Berge, McAtee, Ndiaye, Sharp

Subs: Davies, Baldock, Basham, Lowe, Doyle, Brooks, Jebbison

Referee: Peter Bankes