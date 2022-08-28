Michael Appleton explains why Liverpool loanee Rhys Williams was brought off during Blackpool's draw against Bristol City

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Liverpool loanee was replaced by Jordan Thorniley at half-time on Saturday during Blackpool’s thrilling 3-3 draw against Bristol City.

The centre-back, who has performed well since making the move to Bloomfield Road, wasn’t having his best half of football before he then took a knock to his ankle.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Addressing Williams’ half-time change, Appleton said: “He’s got a little bit of a knock, but sometimes you don’t have your best afternoon and he’s had better afternoons than he did in the first-half.

“We just felt bringing Jud on, who is naturally left sided, would give us that option to play better balls into the strikers.

“That wasn’t the reason why we made the change, we just felt he was having one of those days which young players do. He will come stronger, come back for Wednesday if his ankle holds up.”

Thorniley shored things up at the back as Blackpool fought back from 3-2 down to draw 3-3 for the second week running.

Williams was replaced at half-time during yesterday's draw against Bristol City

The defender even played a part in one of Blackpool’s goals, heading the ball back towards goal for Jerry Yates to hook home.

“Jud is one of those players who is very reliable. Whether he’s not played for five games or 10 games, he comes in and is very steady,” Appleton added.

“People always think, and I was definitely one of those opposition managers because I’ve come up against him, that he lacks a bit of pace so you can get down the sides of him and behind him. But he defends well and it doesn’t seem to be the case.