Dom Thompson and Josh Bowler star as Blackpool fight back to draw with Bristol City

Blackpool came from behind to draw 3-3 for the second week running yesterday.

By Matt Scrafton
Sunday, 28th August 2022, 7:00 am

Theo Corbeanu rescued a deserved point for Michael Appleton’s men in the dying stages after an enthralling encounter against Bristol City.

Here’s how Pool’s players rated:

The Seasiders showed great character to fight back again

2. Dan Grimshaw - 7/10

Made some important saves despite conceding three for the second game running. Caught out by the free-kick that led to the third.

3. Jordan Gabriel - 7/10

Got forward well down the right and delivered some dangerous crosses, but tended to let Bowler do his thing.

4. Marvin Ekpiteta - 8/10

Conceded such an unfortunate own goal during what was an otherwise faultless display. Last-ditch tackles were crucial.

