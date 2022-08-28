Dom Thompson and Josh Bowler star as Blackpool fight back to draw with Bristol City

Theo Corbeanu rescued a deserved point for Michael Appleton’s men in the dying stages after an enthralling encounter against Bristol City.
Here’s how Pool’s players rated:
1. Blackpool's Jerry Yates is congratulated on scoring his sides 2nd goal Photographer Dave Howarth/CameraSport The EFL Sky Bet Championship - Blackpool v Bristol City - Saturday 27th August 2022 - Bloomfield Road - Blackpool World Copyright © 2022 CameraSport. All rights reserved. 43 Linden Ave. Countesthorpe. Leicester. England. LE8 5PG - Tel: +44 (0) 116 277 4147 - [email protected] - www.camerasport.com
The Seasiders showed great character to fight back again
Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth
2. Dan Grimshaw - 7/10
Made some important saves despite conceding three for the second game running. Caught out by the free-kick that led to the third.
Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth
3. Jordan Gabriel - 7/10
Got forward well down the right and delivered some dangerous crosses, but tended to let Bowler do his thing.
Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth
4. Marvin Ekpiteta - 8/10
Conceded such an unfortunate own goal during what was an otherwise faultless display. Last-ditch tackles were crucial.
Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth