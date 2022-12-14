Michael Appleton delivers his verdict on how ex-Shamrock Rovers man is settling in with Blackpool

While the full-back can’t officially play for the Seasiders until the transfer window reopens in January, the 22-year-old has been training with Appleton’s side since the World Cup break.

The 22-year-old, who finished his season with former side Shamrock Rovers in November, was able to get to know his new teammates as part of the warm weather training camp in Spain last month.

The Republic of Ireland Under-21 international has also featured for the Seasiders in behind-closed-doors friendlies against Watford and St Mirren.

“He’s done great,” Appleton said, when asked about Lyons’ impact.

“We’ve only had a couple of in-house games so it’s difficult to understand and see where he’s at, but he’s been good in training.

“The first week I think was a bit of a shock to the system because he’d had a couple of weeks off after their league had finished.

Lyons formally becomes a Blackpool player in January. Picture: Blackpool FC

“Over the last week or so we’ve certainly seen more of what we would want and expect from him.”

While Lyons doesn’t formally become a Blackpool player until January, there is still doubt over whether or not he’ll be available for the New Year’s Day clash against Sunderland.

Due to issues with registration, he might only become available to play for the FA Cup third round tie against Nottingham Forest on Saturday, January 7.

“I’m not sure if he’s available for New Year’s Day, it might be January 2,” Appleton said.

Tickets for the cup tie against Forest at Bloomfield Road are now on sale, priced at £20 for adults in the main areas of the ground.

Forest have been allocated 3,474 tickets.

Winning clubs in the third round will collect £105,000 from the competition prize fund. This rises to £120,000 in the fourth round and £225,000 in the fifth.

The Seasiders will be looking to go beyond the third round this season after falling at the first hurdle last term under Neil Critchley with a 2-1 defeat to League Two side Hartlepool United.