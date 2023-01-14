Michael Appleton defends Blackpool's display against Watford and explains wait to make changes

Advertisement Hide Ad

But Michael Appleton’s men seemed happy to hold on for a point, often taking their time to wind down the clock in a bid to frustrate their opponents.

But the Hornets edged their noses in front thanks to Tobi Adeyemo’s strike 17 minutes from time before Ismaila Sarr scored a late penalty to condemn Pool to another costly defeat, increasing the gap to safety to four points.

The result now means Blackpool’s winless run stretches into double figures, having not claimed three points in 10 games – their last victory coming away to Coventry City in October.

Despite suffering another setback, Appleton had no complaints with his side’s performance.

“The performance was fine. It’s fine margins,” he said.

Appleton applauds the away end at the full-time whistle

“You’ll see with the stats with the amount of shots on target Watford had compared to us. But the frustration and slight disappointment from our point of view is when we get opportunities in the opposition’s box, whether it’s a chance to get a shot away, make a pass or make a cross, too many times we hit the first man, defenders got blocks in and you can’t bypass those moments.

“They’re key moments in the game, especially when you’re up against a side with the quality Watford has got. You have to take those opportunities and we didn’t.

“Going into the games over the next two months or so, if we get into those areas again with the likes of the players we’ve got - who will hopefully get a bit fitter and a bit sharper - I’d like to think we’ll take the opportunities a bit better.”

The game was there to be won during the second-half, with anxiety increasing among the home supporters- but Blackpool failed to take the initiative and go for the jugular.

When probed about his side’s lack of intent, Appleton added: “The first goal is crucial, we’ve spoken about it time and time again. It doesn’t matter what level of football you’re at.

“We knew it would be a difficult one if they got the first goal because of the momentum behind them with the crowd.

“But I didn’t think we panicked as such. Yes there was some frustration with how we conceded the goal with a bit of carelessness on our part. We could have been a bit cuter playing them offside.

“I still feel when I look back at the game, and I will do on the way home, that I’m slightly frustrated more than anything, not disappointed in terms of players not giving me effort and working their socks off because they’re giving me that in abundance.

“We’ve got certain parts of our game where we’ve got to be better in our ratio in terms of getting into areas and creating chances. It has to be better.”

Supporters were also frustrated by Appleton’s wait to make changes off the bench, with top goalscorer Jerry Yates only coming on after Blackpool had gone a goal down.

Watford, by comparison, made two changes at the break before making another double change soon into the second-half.

“I felt we were going to be the ones that would score the first goal,” Appleton said.

“We were dangerous down the left-hand side through CJ Hamilton, he was getting in time and time again.

“Morgan Rogers looked very, very dangerous picking the ball up from deep areas and you end up going like-for-like when you bring certain players on.

“We were pretty confident, we were really confident we’d get the first goal. We were in the ascendancy when they got the goal and when we went a goal behind it was a bit of a kick in the teeth.”

Watford put the game to bed late on from the penalty spot after goalkeeper Chris Maxwell had brought down substitute Matheus Martins in the box.

“I thought it was potentially a little bit harsh, but I understand it. I get it,” Pool’s head coach concluded.

