Blackpool's relegation fears compounded by Watford as winless league run continues

The Seasiders showed a worrying lack of intent against a depleted Watford side that were there for the taking at Vicarage Road.

But Michael Appleton’s men seemed happy to hold on for a point, often taking their time to wind down the clock in a bid to frustrate their opponents.

But the Hornets edged their noses in front thanks to Tobi Adeyemo’s strike 17 minutes from time before Ismaila Sarr scored a late penalty to condemn Pool to another costly defeat, increasing the gap to safety to three points.

The result now means Blackpool’s winless run stretches into double figures, having not claimed three points in 10 games – their last victory coming away to Coventry City in October.

Blackpool were dealt a blow ahead of kick-off with Ian Poveda missing out with a knock.

The Leeds United loanee has been a revelation for the Seasiders in recent weeks but missed out on a spot in Blackpool’s match-day squad.

Ismaila Sarr scored Watford's second goal from the penalty spot

Appleton made four changes in total from last week’s emphatic win against Nottingham Forest in the FA Cup.

Callum Connolly returned from suspension to replace Andy Lyons at right-back, while Josh Bowler, Morgan Rogers and Gary Madine all came into the team.

Poveda, Shayne Lavery and Jake Beesley all missed out, with the latter dropping out of the squad altogether. Dom Thompsin was also left out of the 18.

Luke Garbutt, Jordan Gabriel, Liam Bridcutt, Kevin Stewart, Lewis Fiorini and Keshi Anderson all remain sidelined by injury.

Prior to kick-off, a minute’s applause was held to mark the sad passing of former Watford boss Gianluca Vialli, who passed away following a battle with illness.

The matchday was also dedicated to legendary Hornets chief Graham Taylor on the week that marked the sixth anniversary of his passing.

The tangerine faithful were loud and proud from kick-off, with over 1,300 Seasiders making the trip from the North West.

They were almost quietened inside four minutes though as Watford’s dangerman Ismaila Sarr rattled the crossbar after Blackpool had failed to clear their lines from an early corner.

Blackpool responded through the returning Bowler, whose 25-yard free-kick - which was struck with good power - was claimed by keeper Daniel Bachmann at the second attempt.

The Seasiders were guilty of being a bit sloppy in the early stages, resulting in Watford putting their backline under some pressure.

The game lacked any sort of tempo or rhythm in the early stages, which probably helped Blackpool stem any early pressure from the home side.

If Blackpool’s aim was to frustrate Watford and make for a scrappy, stop-start affair, then they were certainly achieving their objective as there was no flow to the game during a dreary first-half.

The whistle-happy Gavin Ward didn’t help matters either by blowing for fouls on a frustratingly regular basis.

A rare Watford venture forward was well thwarted by Marvin Ekpiteta, who used his long legs to make a vital block inside the six-yard box.

Slaven Bilic clearly wasn’t happy with his side’s first-half display, making a double change at the break - new signing Matheus Martins one of the two to enter the fray.

The Hornets almost broke the deadlock two minutes into the second-half but were denied by an important stop from Chris Maxwell, who used his legs to good effect to deny Vakoun Bayo.

Pool’s number one was called into action once again a few minutes later to get down well to deny Ismael Kone’s effort from the edge of the box.

As the second-half wore on, it became increasingly obvious the game was there to be won for the Seasiders, but the intent never seemed to be there.

Seventeen minutes from time, the deadlock was finally broken but it was the home side that got their noses in front.

Blackpool were opened up down their left flank as Martins was set free to go one-on-one with Maxwell from an angle. Blackpool’s keeper stood tall to make a big save but fellow substitute Tobi Adeyemo was there to steer home on the rebound.

As if going a goal down wasn’t bad enough, the Seasiders lost Marvin Ekpiteta to injury, with the defender replaced by Rhys Williams after an excellent display.

Jerry Yates, who was also brought on straight after the goal, came close to a quick leveller when he was teed up by CJ Hamilton’s pullback, only to see his scuffed effort cleared behind for a corner.

Yates went close again with a looping header from Callum Connolly’s cross, but the keeper was well positioned to claim well.

Blackpool’s game was goosed three minutes from time when Watford were rightfully awarded a penalty after Maxwell hacked Martins down in calamitous fashion inside the box.

Ismaila Sarr sent the keeper the wrong way two minutes from time to put the game to bed for good.

TEAMS

Watford: Bachmann, Ngakia (Ferreira), Gaspar, Cathcart, Troost-Ekong (Martins), Sierralta, Morris, Choudhury (Asprilla), Kone, Bayo (Adeyemo), Sarr (Grieves)

Subs not used: Okoye, Pollock

Blackpool: Maxwell, Connolly (Lyons), Ekpiteta (Williams), Thorniley, Husband, Patino, Carey, Bowler, Rogers (Yates), Hamilton, Madine

Subs not used: Grimshaw, Dougall, Trybull, Lavery