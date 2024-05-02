Matt Derbyshire (L) was on loan at Blackpool during the 2012/13 season. He is now a free agent after he was released by Bradford City. (Jan Kruger/Getty Images)

Former Blackpool striker Matt Derbyshire has become a free agent after he was told that he wouldn't be receiving a new contract with his club.

At the grand age of 38, Derbyshire has been told by Bradford City that he will not be kept on at Valley Parade. He is departing the Bantams following a season-and-a-half with them following a move from Indian Super League side NorthEast United.

The Lancashire-born forward played just 10 times this season and failed to score a single goal. Derbyshire fell out of favour after Mark Hughes was replaced by Graham Alexander. He hadn’t played for the club since January and the last time he was included in a match day squad was in February.

In a message issued to Derbyshire and the 10 other players departing, Bradford City said: "The club would like to take this opportunity to thank all departing players for their efforts while at Bradford City AFC - and wish them the very best for the future."

Derbyshire's time at Bloomfield Road was brief as he joined on loan in January 2012 a few weeks after Michael Appleton was sacked. He was brought in to play for the Seasiders when Steve Thompson was in charge and then also featured under Paul Ince when he arrived in February. Blackpool finished 15th that year and Derbyshire failed to score.

He would find some luck at Rotherham United, scoring 18 goals there in 74 games. The former Blackburn Rovers forward would then spend four years in Cyprus with Ominia before a season in Australia with Macarthur but then joined Cypriot side AEK Larnaca for one season. Indian side NorthEast United signed him but his stay was brief and then since January 2023 he's been with Bradford, but now he’s without a club.