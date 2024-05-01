Kenny Dougall departed Blackpool back in January

The Australian started his career with Brisbane City, before making the move to the Netherlands, where represented both SC Telstar and Sparta Rotterdam.

Following a spell with Barnsley, the midfielder joined the Seasiders as a free agent in 2020, and ended his first season at the club with a brace at Wembley in the 2-1 League One play-off final victory over Lincoln City.

In 145 outings for the club, he found the back of the net on 11 occasions, while also providing 11 assists. His final start in Tangerine came in a 3-0 victory over Carlisle United in December, with his only appearance beyond that being a cameo off the bench in an EFL Trophy tie against Burton Albion.

Discussing his move to Buriram United back in February, Dougall said: “It all aligned with where I was in my career and my life. It’s football, sometimes these things come out of the blue. There was nothing really concrete anywhere else- this was on paper, and financially it was rewarding. It was tough to end my European career, but at the same time I enjoyed it- I felt like I did a lot and now I’m ready to start this new chapter in Asia.

“It’s always been in the back of my mind to play in Thailand because I’ve got a Thai mother- who is excited that I’m here and it’s made her really happy. In the summer there were sniffs of this but I wasn’t quite ready to move- I wanted to end on a good note with Blackpool so I played the first half of the season to the best of my ability.”

So far during his time in Southeast Asia so far, Dougall has made 11 appearances in the Thai League, with his debut coming against Lamphun Warrior at the beginning of February. The midfielder’s first goal came a few weeks later in a 6-2 victory over Police Tero FC at the Chang Arena.

Buriram United currently sit top of the table by five points with four games remaining, and since the arrival of the former Blackpool man, they have gone unbeaten, winning nine times and drawing twice.