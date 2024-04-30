Blackpool player's social media message that could confirm future amid Lincoln City speculation

Jordan Lawrence-Gabriel (Photographer Lee Parker / CameraSport)

The Seasiders’ play-off hopes came to an end at the Select Car Leasing Stadium following a 3-2 defeat to Reading, with the club finishing in eighth in League One despite results elsewhere going in their favour.

Lawrence-Gabriel’s future has been in question for the last few weeks, following reports linking him with Lincoln City and comments from his partner on social media that suggested a move elsewhere was being considered.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Blackpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Taking Instagram after the loss to Reading, he wrote: “Disappointment is an understatement! Definitely a tough one to take! Another goal in Tangerine. Thank you to the Pool fans for the support this campaign! See you next season.”

The defender made the permanent move to Bloomfield Road in 2021, following an initial loan stint with the Fylde Coast club from Nottingham Forest, and has made a total of 105 outings for the Seasiders, scoring on four occasions. He missed the start of the current season due to injury, but since making his return to action has made 29 appearances in all competitions.

Addressing the situation surrounding the 25-year-old last week, Blackpool boss Neil Critchley said: "Jordan spoke to me about that, we had a good conversation that will remain private. He loves being at Blackpool, he’s contracted for next season and beyond, and in both of our opinions I don’t see any reason why that would change. When a player is not in the team, he’s not happy, and I wouldn’t expect him to be happy- I say to the players all of the time, I can only pick 11 every week.

"Some will think I’m alright, some will think I’m okay, and some will think I’m an idiot- that’s just the nature of football. I can’t keep everyone happy, but what we can do is respect them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Do I expect Jordan to be happy if he’s not in the team?- no, I hope he’s not as he should be fighting to get back in. I’ve explained the reason why he’s not, and that’s the same with everyone, they know where they stand. There’s competition to get into the team, but that doesn’t mean it affects the long-term future.