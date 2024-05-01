Jake Beesley (Photographer Lee Parker / CameraSport)

The 27-year-old started his career with Chesterfield, as well as representing the likes of Salford City, Solihull Moors and Rochdale prior to his move to Bloomfield Road in 2022.

While playing under former Liverpool and Aston Villa striker during his time in Derbyshire, Beesley was utilised in a number of different ways prior to his senior debut in 2014.

"For the first year, I wasn’t involved too much, I was in and out of squads,” he explained.

"When I got a little run in the, I made three or four starts, but then the manager changed, so I got pushed to the side a little bit. A lot of it comes down to luck and timing, if you’ve got someone that loves you and plays you when you’re young, it gives you half a chance.

"I’ve had to find my own way, and have had a different journey to others. There were a lot of changes during my time at Chesterfield. Dean Saunders was there when I signed my first contract, and he played me as a right wing-back in reserve games and in training. When Danny Wilson came in, I went back to playing up front.

"After coming back from a loan spell, I played out of nowhere, so it was a whirlwind. It was weird that I’d gone from playing right back for the reserves to striker in League One- it was a mad time.

