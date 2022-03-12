Neil Critchley: Marvin Ekpiteta's extension proves Blackpool are a club that retains its best players

The defender, who is considered to be one of the club’s prized assets, signed a new contract this week.

The 26-year-old put pen to paper on a new two-year deal, which will keep him with the Seasiders until 2024.

Naturally, the news was welcomed by his boss, who said: “I’m delighted, it’s brilliant news.

“He’s been outstanding since the first day he came to the club. He’s been a top performer for the past two seasons and he’s always risen to the challenge in front of him.

“He’s been the captain of the team this season and it shows you how far we’ve come as a club and where we want to get to that we’re retaining our best players.

“Marvin has committed his future to the club and that’s great news, so I’m delighted with the support I’ve been given to do that.

Ekpiteta signed a new deal during the week

“I’m made up that Marvin sees his future at this club.”

Ekpiteta has been one of Blackpool’s standout performers this term in his debut season in the Championship.

The centre-back was playing in non-league as recently as two years ago, but he looks well at home in the second tier.

“His story is quite remarkable really,” Critchley said.

“Before we signed him his story intrigued me and I really like those players - where he’d been, where he’d come from, how he’d got to where he was, it gives you a real insight into the type of person he is.

“He’s just continued that with his time here. He adapted to League One and ended up thriving and he’s done the same again in the Championship this season.

“Whatever challenge you put in front of him, he adapts to it and proves what a good player he is. I fully expect him to improve and get better again.