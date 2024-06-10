Former Blackpool, Burnley, Stoke City and Huddersfield Town star lands coaching job at former club
Former Blackpool striker Martin Paterson is back in work just a fortnight after leaving Burton Albion.
Paterson's contract with the Brewers expired a fortnight ago and he was replaced by Chelsea youth boss Mark Robinson at the Pirelli Stadium. The Staffordshire club were taken over by the Nordic Football Group and opted to go in a different direction after Paterson had taken the reins on an interim basis.
The 37-year-old wasn't without a job for long though as he has joined the coaching staff at Huddersfield Town. Former Cheltenham Town boss Michael Duff was appointed in May and Paterson has returned to the John Smith's Stadium after enjoying a two-year spell in Yorkshire as a player.
Paterson reunites with Duff after working together during their time together at Barnsley and Swansea City. The pair also played together at Burnley.
Speaking to the official club website about the appointment, Duff said: "Martin is a person and coach I know really well from the past too, with an established working relationship and understanding in place, so I’m delighted to have him alongside us once again as well.
“We’re only a few weeks away from the players retuning for the start of pre-season with our first friendly later this month too, and I couldn’t be hungrier and more excited to get the hard work started out on the grass.”
