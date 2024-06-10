Martin Paterson is returning to Huddersfield Town. He is joining as assistant coach after playing for the Terriers from 2013 to 2015. (Chris Brunskill/Getty Images)

Coming to a League One dugout near you - a former Blackpool striker.

Former Blackpool striker Martin Paterson is back in work just a fortnight after leaving Burton Albion.

Paterson's contract with the Brewers expired a fortnight ago and he was replaced by Chelsea youth boss Mark Robinson at the Pirelli Stadium. The Staffordshire club were taken over by the Nordic Football Group and opted to go in a different direction after Paterson had taken the reins on an interim basis.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Blackpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 37-year-old wasn't without a job for long though as he has joined the coaching staff at Huddersfield Town. Former Cheltenham Town boss Michael Duff was appointed in May and Paterson has returned to the John Smith's Stadium after enjoying a two-year spell in Yorkshire as a player.

Paterson reunites with Duff after working together during their time together at Barnsley and Swansea City. The pair also played together at Burnley.

Speaking to the official club website about the appointment, Duff said: "Martin is a person and coach I know really well from the past too, with an established working relationship and understanding in place, so I’m delighted to have him alongside us once again as well.