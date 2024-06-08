Ian Poveda (R) is a free agent after Leeds United confirmed he would be leaving. The 24-year-old was at Blackpool in the 2022/23 season. (Image: Getty Images)

A former Blackpool winger is now on the free agent market after a transfer decision from Leeds United.

Former Blackpool forward Ian Poveda is on the search for a new club after he was told that his contract wouldn't be renewed.

Leeds United have published their retained list and Poveda is among 11 players leaving Elland Road this summer. Charlie Allen, Luke Ayling, Lewis Bate, Keenan Carole, Stuart Dallas, Cuba Diboe, Scott Godden, Morten Spencer, Harvey Sutcliffe and Dani van den Heuvel are all leaving with their contracts expiring at the end of the month.

Stuart Dallas announced his retirement after spending the last two seasons out with an injury. Luke Ayling has signed a permanent deal with Middlesbrough.

In a message to Poveda and the 10 other players departing, Leeds said: "We would like to express our thanks to those players who will leave the club in the coming weeks and wish them well for the future."

Poveda joined Leeds from Manhester City for an undisclosed fee in January 2020. He signed a four-and-a-half-year deal with the Yorkshire side and played a total of 30 times for the Whites.

Poveda was loaned out to Blackburn Rovers in 2021/22 and he registered two assists and a goal. Leeds whilst in the Premier League allowed Poveda to leave again, this time for Blackpool and in the 2022/23 campaign which saw the Seasiders relegated, Poveda had three goals and two assists.

This season, the Colombian international began the season at Leeds and stayed there until January. He joined Sheffield Wednesday in the winter transfer window on loan as they beat off competition from Birmingham City and he appeared 10 times, creating one goal.