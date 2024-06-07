Transfer update on Blackpool, West Ham, Southampton, Everton, Leeds United and Middlesbrough transfer target
Portsmouth are unlikely to sign former Blackpool star Karamoko Dembele, according to a report.
The News are reporting that the immense amount of interest means it is unlikely that Portsmouth will land the forward. Earlier this week it was reported that Sheffield Wednesday had made an approach to Dembele's club Brest for his services. It is unclear yet what the French team's plans are for Dembele after finishing third in Ligue One and qualifying for the UEFA Champions League league phase.
Pompey are among a long list of clubs interested in Dembele and don't fancy their chances against the other teams bidding to sign him. Teams across the Premier League and Championship are all chasing his signature after a stellar campaign at Bloomfield Road.
The 21-year-old bagged 14 assists and nine goals for the Seasiders, sweeping up a majority of the individual awards at Blackpool's end of season do. His time spent at Blackpool was the most he had played for any club and will have benefitted hugely from playing regular football.
West Ham, Nottingham Forest, Brentford , Southampton and Everton from the Premier League have all been keeping tabs. Leeds United and Middlesbrough along with Sheffield Wednesday are also part of the race.
A return to Blackpool is extremely unlikely given the clubs interested in signing Dembele. Head coach Neil Critchley said Demble 'can go to the top' and admitted he wanted to keep him. Blackpool though are a 'victim of their own success' by Critchley's admission as they have helped develop a player that is now seemingly ready to play at a higher level.
