Mark Howard to continue recovery by travelling with Blackpool teammates to Accrington

Mark Howard will travel with his Blackpool teammates to Accrington Stanley today as he continues his recovery from a long-term injury.

The goalkeeper remains some way off being considered for selection despite the 32-year-old recently returning to training.

Howard has been sidelined since March of last year, when he was forced to undergo surgery after rupturing his Achilles during the 3-0 defeat against Burton Albion.

But the shot stopper is now on the mend and is heading in the right direction.

“He’s doing really well and is back training the team, which is good,” Grayson told The Gazette.

“He’s been champing at the bit to get back into training because he’s been doing a lot of work with Steve Banks one-on-one and the other goalkeepers.

“It’s only been the last four or five days that he’s joined in again with the rest of the group which is great for him.

“Psychologically it gives him a great boost and he’s a great character around the dressing room, so it’s great for the other lads to see him back amongst it.

“He will travel with the first team to Accrington just to be in and around the scenario.

“He’s still way off from being available for selection but he’s making real good progress which we’re delighted with, because he’s a good lad and he’s had to work hard to get back to where he is.”

The only other Blackpool player currently out injured is Nathan Delfouneso, who remains sidelined with a hamstring complaint.

The 28-year-old has missed the Seasiders’ last two games after returning from a separate hamstring injury at Coventry City earlier in the month.

While Delfouneso is also on the mend, today’s trip to the Crown Ground comes too soon for him.

“He’s still struggling with his hamstring but he’s making good progress,” Grayson said.

“We won’t put any timescale on it, it’s just an injury we’re disappointed with and we’re also disappointed for him because he was making good progress and had started the season really well.

“But these things happen over the course of a season and it gives others the opportunity to come into the team.”