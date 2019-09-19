Blackpool boss Simon Grayson so pleased toughest team selection of his career paid off

Simon Grayson says Blackpool will have to continue using their full squad this season to taste success in League One.

The Pool boss sprang a shock at Doncaster Rovers on Tuesday, when he opted to leave out top scorers Armand Gnanduillet and Sullay Kaikai.

The surprise omissions paid dividends, though, Gnanduillet coming off the bench to head home a dramatic last-gasp winner.

Grayson said: “Armand and Sullay are two good players but it’s all about our squad. Joe Nuttall and Ryan Hardie (who started) are two good players as well.

“I’ve said all along you’re only as strong as your bench and players coming on have to affect the game.

“I thought Joe and Ryan looked really sharp up top and they contributed to us being really competitive.

“Ryan will be disappointed that he didn’t take that good opportunity when he was one-on-one because you expect him to score that, being the goal-scorer he is.

“But you can freshen it up, and you’ve got the option to go with a striker and a number 10 who likes to run at people. You can win games from the bench, which we did on this occasion.”

Grayson acknowledged his team selection was far from easy and he admitted to changing his mind on a number of occasions after Saturday’s 3-0 home drubbing to MK Dons.

“There was constructive criticism after the weekend and I said to the players before the game on Tuesday that in all my years as a manager this team selection was the hardest I’ve had to make,” the Pool boss added.

“I must have changed my team, my shape and my personnel so many times. Even until lunchtime on Tuesday I was still contemplating what I was going to do.

“I didn’t get away from the fact that the players had played well at the weekend. We had made individual mistakes and lost 3-0 but I trusted the players to try and rectify that, and they went out and did that.”

Asked if he had considered dropping Curtis Tilt, Grayson replied: “Of course he made a mistake at the weekend and maybe a couple prior to that, but I was spinning around from 5pm on Friday about which way we were going to go.

“Me and (assistant) Ian Miller must have racked up about 2,000 phone calls to each other and pieces of paper were being scribbled on with different shapes.

“We really had to work hard on what we were going to do but I didn’t want to get away from the fact Curtis is a good player.

“He also gives you balance on the left side of that back three.

“I did contemplate playing 4-3-3 and 4-4-2, but I thought the players did well and we controlled the ball at times.

“We were solid but we just had to tweak the shape a little bit to make us more compact. We did that and it worked.”