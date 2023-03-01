Man City man hoping to make up for lost time during final 12 games for Blackpool

The midfielder has only made six first-team appearances this season having spent six months out injured.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Man City loanee, who made 44 appearances for Lincoln City last season, is now hoping to put his injuries behind him and get as much game time between now and the end of the season and help keep the Seasiders in the Championship.

“In my previous loans I’ve never had an injury, I’ve always had the full season to show what I can do and try and get myself a move for the following season,” he told Tangerine TV.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This season I’ve only made six appearances and with only 12 games left I’m obviously not going to get as many games as I would have liked.

“But hopefully between now and May I can have an impact and help us stay in the league.

Fiorini will be hoping to feature heavily during Blackpool's final 12 games of the season

“I’ve never been involved in a relegation battle but we are where we are, we know what we’re up against and what we have to do.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s been tough watching on from afar when we’re struggling and not being able to make an impact. But now I’m back fit and available to help so hopefully I can do that.”

Fiorini was just hitting his stride when he first suffered the setback in August during the 1-0 victory against QPR.

A hamstring injury forced the midfielder to remain out of action until the World Cup break, where he then suffered another setback just as he was closing in on his return.

“It is tough. Having just come to the club as well…,” Fiorini added.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I was settled at the club but I was still a new face. I wasn’t on the training pitch because I was just in the gym for how many months, so it’s difficult to feel at home.