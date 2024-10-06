Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Blackpool were on the end of a 2-0 defeat to Mansfield Town at Field Mill.

Sign up to our Blackpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A first half brace from Will Evans proved to be the difference between the two teams in Nottinghamshire, as Steve Bruce’s five-game unbeaten run as Seasiders boss inLeague One came to an end.

Both with and without the ball, Blackpool were nowhere near the levels they’ve produced in recent weeks.

Here’s some of the main questions from the game:

What went wrong?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Blackpool didn’t get going against Mansfield, and it was a really disappointing afternoon.

In defence they were far too open, and could’ve been punished even earlier before Evans’ opener in the eighth minute.

The home side were just given too much time on the ball, which was the case for the crosses leading to the two goals.

Meanwhile, on the ball they simply weren’t sharp enough. They were taking too many touches, and their passes weren’t crisp enough, which stemmed from an off day for Lee Evans and Albie Morgan in midfield.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While they were able to tighten things up a bit more at the back following the break, they never looked like scoring, and just failed to make the right decisions when trying to get the ball forward.

Ultimately looked shattered, and perhaps this was one game too far for them in quick succession.

Has the break come at the right time for the Seasiders?

A week off will be very much welcomed by all at Bloomfield Road. It’s been a hectic schedule since Bruce’s appointment last month, and this gap will offer the opportunity for the players to have an extended rest and for the head coach to get more of his ideas across in training .

The Seasiders have played some real high intensity stuff in recent weeks, and at times it’s been hard for them to keep that up for an entire 90 minutes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Against Lincoln City on Tuesday night, fatigue would’ve played its part in their levels dropping near the end, while against Mansfield they were on the back foot in the early stages.

The next few days will be about recharging their batteries, before getting stuck in to improving what’s necessary.

An additional bonus of this international break is the time it gives a number of players to get closer in their return from injury without missing additional games.

Who should be Blackpool’s main back-up striker?

From Bruce’s early days in charge, there’s no doubt Kyle Joseph and Dom Ballard have been the Seasiders’ strongest strike partnership.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The pair have caused endless problems for the teams they’ve faced together, due to their relentless running power and willingness to get in behind.

With Ballard’s injury away to Huddersfield Town last month, Blackpool have been without that little bit of bite up front.

Joseph has still been very impressive, but none of his other strike partners have been able to sufficiently fill the hole.

In the last three games, Jordan Rhodes, Jake Beesley and Ashley Fletcher have all been given the green light, but it’s not worked out for any of them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It feels as if they’ve been passengers alongside Joseph, simply because the quick nature of the Seasiders’ play simply doesn’t suit them.

On balance, Fletcher is probably the best alternative to Ballard when the Southampton loanee is not available.

While the 29-year-old has missed some really big chances this season, he’s also done some good work.

Just minutes after putting a header over the bar against Lincoln City, he assisted a goal for Joseph, which is something Rhodes and Beesley didn’t really look like doing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Of course things can evolve, and the more time Bruce has in charge, the better equipped he’ll be to make any alterations required when certain players are on the pitch.

Hopefully Ballard will be back after the international break, and both him and Joseph can remain fit, as that could make a real difference in what can be achieved at Bloomfield Road this season.