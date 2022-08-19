Looking beyond results, fan mood and Josh Bowler: Talking points ahead of Blackpool's derby against Burnley

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Everyone of a Blackpool persuasion was understandably devastated after last weekend’s late heartbreak against Swansea City, while that was flipped on its head completely after the midweek win against QPR.

But if you take a closer look at the two performances in question, there wasn’t a great deal of difference between them.

Michael Appleton’s side could easily have beaten Swansea, indeed they probably would have done exactly that had Jerry Yates converted his penalty.

And if we’re being brutally honest with ourselves, QPR could have taken something from Tuesday night’s game. They certainly had the chances, even if some of them were gifted to them by Blackpool’s passing out from the back.

There will be times where the Seasiders perform well, as they did against Swansea, and still come away with nothing. That’s just the nature of the beast in this division.

That’s why it’s so important for all of us to remain as level-headed as we can when things don’t go so well.

The Seasiders claimed their second victory of the season at Loftus Road on Tuesday night

It’s why Michael Appleton was so taken aback by the response from the crowd following last week’s defeat at Bloomfield Road.

Yes, the result was disappointing. But the performance from the players didn’t warrant booing from sections of the home support.

By comparison, the Seasiders were clapped off after the dreary display at Stoke City when the away end would have been well within their rights to vent their frustration.

The 525 hardy souls that made the long trip to Loftus Road in midweek were certainly rewarded with an excellent performance, but more importantly a crucial win – even at this early stage of the season.

The last thing Blackpool need is pressure building and negativity creeping into the terraces.

People will moan and groan on social media and on fan message boards, but that’s hardly unique to Blackpool fans and is the name of the game anyway.

But one of the greatest assets the Seasiders have is their home support, it’s set them apart from other clubs over the last couple of seasons.

How many times did we see it last season where Blackpool went 1-0 down yet the chanting got even louder? You don’t see that anywhere else.

I’ve said it before but I’ll say it again, the noise created at Bloomfield Road is pound-for-pound the best I’ve witnessed in the division.

While the Seasiders can’t match the sheer numbers of Sheffield United, Sunderland and West Brom, they can certainly compete in terms of noise. It’s important that Blackpool don’t lose that.

QPR had similar numbers at Loftus Road on Tuesday night, over 12,000. But how quiet were they?

What I’m basically trying to say, without sounding like I’m lecturing, is to keep giving the team your backing. We saw in midweek how much effort the players are willing to put in to get a result, so they certainly deserve it.

That brings me on nicely to tomorrow’s short trip across Lancashire to Turf Moor, where the Seasiders will be backed by a healthy away following.

Who’d have thought after Burnley’s sterling opening day win against Huddersfield Town that Blackpool would be above them in the table four games in?

Of course it means nothing at this venture, but Vincent Kompany’s side certainly looked impressive on that Friday night.

I’ve not seen them since for obvious reasons, but from what I gather they’ve found it tough going.

While the Clarets like to dominate the ball, it appears they’re susceptible to the counter-attack which bodes well for Blackpool, who were a real threat on the break at Loftus Road in midweek.

In Josh Bowler they’ve got someone who can make something out of absolutely nothing, so giving him space is the last thing you want to do.

I was delighted for Josh on Tuesday night because the unwarranted flack he got after the Swansea game clearly affected him, otherwise he wouldn’t have made that apology on social media.

I think with Bowler fans just have to be realistic. We’re fortunate he’s even here to begin with, he’s that good. We just have to enjoy him while he’s here (and hopefully that will be longer than a couple of weeks!).

Yes, he can be frustrating. Yes he’s a little selfish. Yes he could do with picking his head up every once in a while. But boy, what a player.

He’s already shown over the last year or so he’s willing to develop because his game has come on leaps and bounds since his first few months with the club.

He still has things to work on, namely when to realise a teammate is in a better position to score, but still, I stick by what he said. He’s a mercurial talent and there’s no-one else in the side who can do anything remotely similar to what he can provide.

Appleton realises his importance to the side, so much so he’s willing to allow him a bit more creative freedom and not have him bogged down in defensive work.

Speaking of Appleton, I’ve been really impressed with his in-game management so far this season, something fans were critical of Neil Critchley last season.

If something needs addressing, he will address it. He doesn’t adopt a wait-and-see approach, he acts before it’s too late. That’s refreshing.