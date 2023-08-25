Lincoln City v Blackpool injury news - as one doubt and three ruled out

Blackpool are short on attacking options ahead of their weekend trip to Sincil Bank to face Lincoln City in the Sky Bet League One.

The Tangerines been dealt a blow after Kyle Joseph was ruled out for ‘months rather than weeks’ by manager Neil Critchley.

He suffered a hamstring injury and has so far been limited to just one Carabao Cup appearance since joining from Swansea City. The 21-year-old spent last season on loan at League One rivals, but fans will have to wait a while before seeing him again, which will surely force Critchley into making a move in the remaining seven days of the summer transfer window.

Joseph is one of two players out with Jordan Gabriel suffering from an injury from last season.

He suffered his second serious knee injury in the space of just six months, having suffered a meniscus tear in his knee last October. Gabriel is closing in on a return to full training but Saturday is too soon.

Meanwhile, Danny Mandroui is a doubt for the Imps, having needed an injection to play against Shrewsbury Town. He had a 'fairly minor injury' which was described as what they thought was a broken toe, and the Shrews medical stuff helped out the striker.

Lewis Montsoma is a long-term absentee for Lincoln, who is expected to spend a further 12-months on the sidelines. The 24-year-old ruptured his anterior cruciate ligament injury in his knee back in May and is being supported by the Imps.