Blackpool FC: Neil Critchley provides transfer update ahead of the final week of the summer window

Neil Critchley says he is confident Blackpool can recruit the players they need ahead of next week’s transfer deadline.
By Amos Wynn
Published 25th Aug 2023, 16:00 BST

The summer window comes to a close at 11pm on September 1, with the Seasiders still looking to do some more business.

Critchley states he knows where he needs to improve, with an injury to Kyle Joseph leaving the Tangerines short up front.

"We lack a little bit of strength in numbers in certain areas of the pitch,” he said.

Tom Trybull could potentially depart Bloomfield Road (Photographer Dave Howarth/CameraSport)Tom Trybull could potentially depart Bloomfield Road (Photographer Dave Howarth/CameraSport)
"If you look at our squad and the areas we need to improve then that would be quite obvious whether Kyle was fit or not.

"Maybe we lack a certain profile of player to give us flexibility in how we want to sometimes approach the games.

"I’m confident we can address that, we’re working tirelessly every day.

"Yesterday was busy, and this morning I was on the phone early.

"I’d be very surprised if by the end of next week one or two players didn’t arrive.

"It could be a mix of both loan and permanent signings.

"Our preference is always permanent, because they would be ours and we can develop them to come on a journey with the football club.

"If it’s a loan then you’re always improving them for someone else, so you have to make sure they’re coming to contribute.

"It’s a strange time- you can sense that it’s getting towards the end of the window.

"People are now starting to make moves and reveal their hand a little bit more.

"It fluctuates as the window goes on and it’s starting to hot up, and I expect a lot to happen across football.”

Blackpool could also see outgoings ahead of next week’s deadline, with Tom Trybull being someone who could potentially depart Bloomfield Road.

"There’s been some interest but nothing concrete yet,” Critchley added.

"Tom is still training with us, he’s a great professional.

"He’s a really good guy, but at this moment in time he’s not included in our squad.

"I know he wants to play football so we’ll see what happens in the next week.

"He knows the situation. Quite clearly from the first few games, he has players in front of him here, but that’s not to say that would be the case at another club."

