Neil Critchley says he is confident Blackpool can recruit the players they need ahead of next week’s transfer deadline.

The summer window comes to a close at 11pm on September 1, with the Seasiders still looking to do some more business.

Critchley states he knows where he needs to improve, with an injury to Kyle Joseph leaving the Tangerines short up front.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We lack a little bit of strength in numbers in certain areas of the pitch,” he said.

Tom Trybull could potentially depart Bloomfield Road (Photographer Dave Howarth/CameraSport)

"If you look at our squad and the areas we need to improve then that would be quite obvious whether Kyle was fit or not.

"Maybe we lack a certain profile of player to give us flexibility in how we want to sometimes approach the games.

"I’m confident we can address that, we’re working tirelessly every day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Yesterday was busy, and this morning I was on the phone early.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I’d be very surprised if by the end of next week one or two players didn’t arrive.

"It could be a mix of both loan and permanent signings.

"Our preference is always permanent, because they would be ours and we can develop them to come on a journey with the football club.

"If it’s a loan then you’re always improving them for someone else, so you have to make sure they’re coming to contribute.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It’s a strange time- you can sense that it’s getting towards the end of the window.

"People are now starting to make moves and reveal their hand a little bit more.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It fluctuates as the window goes on and it’s starting to hot up, and I expect a lot to happen across football.”

Blackpool could also see outgoings ahead of next week’s deadline, with Tom Trybull being someone who could potentially depart Bloomfield Road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"There’s been some interest but nothing concrete yet,” Critchley added.

"Tom is still training with us, he’s a great professional.

"He’s a really good guy, but at this moment in time he’s not included in our squad.

"I know he wants to play football so we’ll see what happens in the next week.