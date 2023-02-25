'Let's not underestimate them': Paul Ince's message to his Reading players ahead of Blackpool test

The Seasiders make the trip to Berkshire tomorrow looking to claim a much-needed three points to boost their survival hopes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mick McCarthy’s side now sit 23rd in the table, four points adrift of safety following their midweek defeat to Blackburn Rovers.

Reading have struggled in recent weeks as well but they still sit 16th, 10 points clear of the relegation zone having made a strong start to the campaign.

The Royals have been especially strong on home turf, where they’ve won nine of their 15 games so far this season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Our home form has been good of course, but let’s not underestimate this Blackpool side,” Ince said.

“They are well organised, they are hard to beat, they’ve got a new, experienced manager who has had an impact.

Ince is wary of his side becoming embroiled in a late relegation scrap

“This is a tough, tough game and we can’t be complacent. If we are, we’ll get beat.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“They’ve got some very, very good players – (Charlie) Patino on loan from Arsenal, (Morgan) Rogers from Man City, they’ve got Gary Madine who might be coming back in and we know what a handful he can be, so we need to be on it.

“The message has been clear from the start. This season is about staying in this division and it is a message based on the fact we are operating with one of the lowest budgets in the league, working with a bit of a misfit team which has been patched together according to what the embargo has allowed us to do – so the target has to be to stay in the league.“We knew how tough it was going to be this season and it has been tough. Now, we’ve got to win games.

“We’ve got to keep going. We’ve got to be positive. 14 games to go and let’s see where it takes us.”

Reading have won just one of their last eight league games, beating Rotherham United 2-1 in their last home encounter.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad